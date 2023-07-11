Vermont’s capital is underwater and more rain is on the way

Floodwaters rise in Bridgewater, Vt., on Monday, July 10, 2023, submerging parked vehicles and threatening homes near the Ottauquechee River. Heavy rain drenched part of the Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A huge rain event has left Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, submerged with more rain in the forecast.

Much of the downtown of the capital city is underwater after large-scale rains and subsequent river flooding.

The Heavy Rains

Vermont is not known for big rain events, and the one Monday was historic in nature.

A powerful storm system dragged deep moisture across northern New England, resulting in persistent heavy rains.

The Weather Prediction Center issued an extremely rare High Risk for flooding for much of Vermont.

Portions of the Green Mountain state saw over 9″ of rainfall, with Montpelier receiving over 7″.

Monday night 24 hour rainfall across Vermont. Some areas received 7-9" of rain.

These were the heaviest rains since Hurricane Irene impacted the state in 2011.

The Devastating Flooding

Unfortunately, the heavy rainfall resulted in significant and dramatic flooding.

While 7-9″ of rain would create some issues in Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida, the state of Vermont is not equipped to deal with such rains.

The terrain of Vermont cannot handle such heavy rainfall, and the result was incredible flash flooding and river flooding.

Flash Flood Emergencies were issued for central Vermont, the first time this caliber of warning had been issued in northern New England.

But the most dramatic flooding was in the state’s capital, Montpelier.

The capital saw the majority of its downtown completely flooded out as the Winooski River overflowed its banks.

Floodwaters rise in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023, submerging parked vehicles and threatening homes near the Ottauquechee River. Heavy rain drenched part of the Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Portions of the city were covered with well over 1 foot of water, resulting in significant damage.

The river crested at a stunning 21 feet Tuesday morning, the second highest crest ever recorded.

The water is beginning to recede in Montpelier, but the recovery will likely last into the months and years.

More Heavy Rain Ahead

It is looking likely more heavy rain will return to the region later this week.

Some heavy rain will be possible on Tuesday in northern Vermont, and another round of more significant activity is possible late week.

The Weather Prediction Center has already outlooked Thursday and Friday for the threat of heavy rain across the entire state of Vermont.

The flooding threat in Vermont resumes late week.

With river levels already elevated, additional flooding rains could result in more damage.

The state of Vermont simply can’t handle so much heavy rainfall, and the result was the dramatic scenes of flooding.

Unfortunately, more heavy rain could bring another round of flooding before the week is out.