Showers and storms fade into the night, heat returns tomorrow

The heat and humidity will make for a hot Hump Day and potentially dangerous “Feels Like” temperatures Thursday and Friday. The afternoon sea breeze will be the delivery system for our scattered showers and isolated storms tomorrow.

Tonight: A few showers with storms along our southern counties will continue to weaken and dissipate tonight. Partly cloudy and mild tonight with patchy to areas of dense fog inland.

Wednesday: Hot and humid with scattered showers and isolated storms, developing near and along Highway 301 to I-95. Heat index values of up to 106 degrees with showers and storms, 20-40 percent. Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead. Hot temperatures with possible heat advisories and daily rounds of scattered showers, storms

Sunrise: 6:33 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm