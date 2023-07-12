82º

Showers and storms fade into the night, heat returns tomorrow

Heat Advisories possible

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

The heat and humidity will make for a hot Hump Day and potentially dangerous “Feels Like” temperatures Thursday and Friday.  The afternoon sea breeze will be the delivery system for our scattered showers and isolated storms tomorrow.

Tonight:  A few showers with storms along our southern counties will continue to weaken and dissipate tonight. Partly cloudy and mild tonight with patchy to areas of dense fog inland.

Wednesday:  Hot and humid with scattered showers and isolated storms, developing near and along Highway 301 to I-95.  Heat index values of up to 106 degrees with showers and storms, 20-40 percent.  Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s.  Highs in the low to mid 90s.  Wind W/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead.  Hot temperatures with possible heat advisories and daily rounds of scattered showers, storms

Sunrise: 6:33 am

Sunset:  8:31 pm

