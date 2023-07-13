A new streak of heat with the same ol’ showers, storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Heat index temperatures are climbing Thursday as showers and storms develop between Highway 301 and I-95. Scattered showers with storms will continue through around 10 p.m. tonight. Frequent lightning, gusty wind and locally heavy rainfall will be the main hazards.

A new heat streak of dangerous Heat Index temperatures started today and will last through the weekend. Expected Heat Index temperatures are around 104-108 degrees. Scattered showers with storms will be possible daily although coverage will be limited to areas near Hwy 301 to I-95 and the beaches due to the west, southwest wind.

Tonight: Showers and isolated storms through 10 p.m. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with patchy areas of dense fog inland.

Friday: Scattered showers and isolated storms, developing near and along Highway 301 to I-95 and the beaches, 30-50 percent for SE GA, 50-70 percent for NE FL. Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Highs in the mid-90s. Feels Like temperatures are around 104-108 degrees. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead. Hot temperatures with possible heat advisories and daily rounds of scattered showers, and storms through the weekend.

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:31 p.m.