June 2023 was the hottest June on record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, found the month of June was the warmest globally on record, and more warmth is ahead.

Warmest June in Recorded History

NOAA meteorologists found the average global temperature in June was 1.89° above average. This is the warmest June in recorded history.

One of the key factors of this record warmth was water temperatures across the global oceans. NOAA found the average water temperature to be the highest ever recorded, regardless of month.

With the very warm June, 2023 will almost certainly be one of the top 10 warmest years on record globally.

Global map of June temperature departure from average. (Courtesy: NCEP/NOAA)

For the United States, the average temperature in June was 69°, which is 0.5° above average.

Rainfall nationwide in June was 2.85″, which was just 0.08″ above average.

In Florida, the sunshine state record an above-average month in temperature, and an above-average month for precipitation.

For the first six months of 2023, the average US temperature was 49.2°, which is 1.7° above average.

In Florida, the six-month stretch is the warmest January-June ever recorded.

El Nino Continues

El Nino conditions continue to intensify across the central Pacific.

NOAA is continuing its El Nino Advisory for the remainder of the year and into early 2024.

Meteorologists are giving a 90% chance of El Nino conditions to persist through February of 2024.

The warm waters in the central Pacific have been known to change jet stream patterns. This includes increased wind shear in the Fall months of the tropical Atlantic and more storm systems over the southern US in winter.

The heat forecast to continue

Meteorologists are not seeing any significant relief from the heat for the area in the coming months.

The latest August outlook from the Climate Prediction Center keeps all of the region in warmer-than-average temperatures.

CPC's seasonal outlook through October. The early Fall will likely feature above-average temps.

Above-average rainfall is also forecast for both Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida for August.

And the above-average temperatures are likely to continue heading into the Fall.

The updated seasonal outlook for the months of August, September and October indicate above average temperatures.

CPC's 90 day outlook through October. The early Fall will likely feature above-average temps.

Average rainfall is forecast for the three-month period.

The month of June was record-setting across the globe, and more warmth is likely on the way in the coming months.