100 plus degrees for feels like temperatures remain for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida into Sunday afternoon.

Isolated storms will help cool down the atmosphere but not before releasing heavy downpours, strong gusts and lightning.

By late Sunday evening, temperatures will remain in the low 80s, upper 70s with a light wind from the west and rain into the late evening.

Below Futurecast shows potential rain chances for Sunday evening.

Futurecast rain chances at 7 PM (WJXT TV 4)

Futurecast rain chances at 9 PM (WJXT TV 4)