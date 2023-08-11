Like a Seafood Platter, Your Forecast is Fried, Baked and Broiled

Now: Isolated showers with storms West of US 1 in SE GA and west of Highway 301 for NE FL. These will weaken as they travel toward I-95 between 3p-4p. Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning through 8 pm.

Tonight: Scattered showers with storms will approach SE GA between 6pm-8pm. These will weaken and dissipate as the reach I-10 across NE FL. A rouge storm or two could linger through midnight.

SATURDAY: A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning will continue. A warm start with patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and storms developing during the afternoon, 20-40 percent. Morning lows in the upper 70s inland to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers with storms develop with the west coast seabreeze and the heat. Feels Like temperatures up to 112 degrees. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Hot temperatures continue Sunday and Monday.

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 8:12 pm