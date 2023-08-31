A steamy afternoon as clean up continues, drier days ahead

A steamy afternoon to rake up leaves, sticks and moss in my yard. As I stood in the shade of a tree still standing after Hurricane Idalia, I was grateful that I had electricity and minimal damage. Fallen trees on your home? I’ve been there. Is the power still out? I’ve been there too. Positive thoughts for those have cleaning and rebuilding to do.

Now: A warm afternoon under partly cloudy skies with a few showers, storms near and along I-75 to Highway 301.

Tonight: Showers possible near I-75 and our inland areas through late tonight. Wind light to calm with patchy fog.

Friday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s inland, low 80s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances around 30 percent near and along I-95 to Highway 301. Better chances for afternoon seabreeze storms from Highway 301/US1 to I-75, 40-60 percent. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy and drier this weekend.

Sunrise: 7:03 am

Sunset: 7:51 pm