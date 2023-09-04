From record lows to near record highs this week

We tied a record low temperature this morning. We dropped to 66 degrees at JAX. This ties the old record set in 2021. The chilliest Labor Day was 65 degrees in 1994.

Now: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Too nice outside to be inside.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light to calm wind. Temperatures in the 70s overnight.

Tuesday: A cool start with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny skies early then turning partly cloudy as the sea breeze picks up. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind ESE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Mid to upper 90s by midweek and something could have a name in the tropics.

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 7:47 pm