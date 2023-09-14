Have a Look at your Thursday Forecast!

Good Thursday Morning!

This morning, patchy to dense fog moves through early and partly cloudy skies will follow.

Skies become cloudy, as scattered showers with thunderstorms develop, primarily after 2 pm, north and south of the FL/GA line near I-95 then moving inland through the evening.

This morning, we’ll see lows in the 70s followed by afternoon highs in the upper 80′s and low 90′s.

Hurricane Lee waves build through the day, which is great news for surfers- but if you’re not experienced I recommend staying out of the water. We have a high Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday.

Rain chances continue through the week, and so do highs in the 80′s.