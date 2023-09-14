Locally heavy rainfall possible tonight, Increasing rain chances this weekend

Locally heavy rainfall is possible in slow moving storms. Sunday rain chances are increasing...for tailgate and game time

Now: Isolated to scattered shower activity has already begun over the coastal waters and along I-95, which will increase in coverage through the late afternoon, evening behind the sea breeze.

Evening: A weak front will slide southward through the area with daytime heating and the Atlantic sea breeze. This convergence will lead to scattered to numerous showers and storms. With locally heavy rainfall with amounts of 2-3 inches possible in 1-2 hours. Gusty winds of about 40-50 mph will be possible from downbursts.

Friday: Areas of fog early then partly cloudy skies. Becoming cloudy as scattered showers with thunderstorms develop along the increasing northeasterly breeze. Scattered showers will be possible from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind NE 10-20 mph. Hurricane Lee waves continue! High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday.

Looking ahead: Saturday will be the better of our weekend days. Rain chances will increase through the day Sunday, especially between 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 7:34 pm