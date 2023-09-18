73º
More than 100 treated during muggy game at EverBank Stadium, JFRD says

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

A general view of the scoreboard during the fourth quarter between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson, 2023 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was incredibly muggy as the Jaguars took on the Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on Sunday.

The Jags lost 17-9, and Kansas City coach Andy Reid said the weather was definitely a factor on the field for both teams.

“You had the elements. We all felt it. All you guys felt it. You got the elements that you got to fight through,” Reid said after the game. “You’re not walking in the park here. Both teams are battling through some heat and humidity.”

The humidity also affected the fans in the stands.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said 110 people were treated during the game Sunday, most of them for heat-related illnesses.

Of those, 36 were taken to the hospital.

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

