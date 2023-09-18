Seasonal temperatures start the week, wind and rain return midweek

Seasonal and SUN-sational! Warm and dry today, a little cooler Tuesday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Now: Warm with a light onshore breeze and passing clouds.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool with patchy fog inland.

Tuesday: Like today but cooler. Almost Open Window Weather...almost. Areas of fog early then mostly clear. Skies will become partly cloudy. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s for NE FL, upper 50s to 60s for SE GA. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with an increasing Nor’easter type of pattern developing Wednesday through Friday.

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 7:30 pm