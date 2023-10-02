It’s Fall on the store shelves now and coming to our forecast soon

Perspiration on the pumpkin! A warm fall afternoon with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. The breeze feels nice as temperatures hover near seasonal averages. The onshore flow continues this week with showers and storms increasing midweek. Temperatures turn cooler this weekend...OPEN WINDOW WEATHER coming.

Now: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with a few isolated showers.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and mild with patchy to areas of dense fog.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Mainly dry aside from a stray coastal shower, 10-20 percent. Wind NE 10-15, then 15 - 20 mph. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Hazards: High risk of Rip Currents along our beaches.

Looking ahead: The northeast wind continues with a cold front bringing wet weather and temperature changes this week.

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 7:11 pm