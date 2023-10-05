Tank tops and sunglasses through Saturday, Flip flop socks Sunday!

Partly cloudy with a few showers through the overnight hours. The unsettled pattern continues Friday as a cold front approaches. Models have slowed down the timing to include showers as part of early Saturday morning for SE GA and early afternoon for NE FL. Sunday will feel like Fall!

Now: Partly cloudy, breezy with isolated showers.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, mild temperatures with patchy fog and isolated showers.

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Scattered showers through the day and overnight as a cold front slowly pushes south, 20-30 percent. Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph.

Hazards: High risk of Rip Currents along our beaches. Tidal flooding through Sunday.

Looking ahead: A warm end to the week and the start of the weekend with cooler, Fall temperatures Sunday.

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 7:07 pm