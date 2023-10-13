Fall Car and Bike Show: Hot Rods, Chrome, Shiny Rides & Sunshine 🚘

Shiny chrome, hot rods and motorcycles on a sunny Saturday sound great to me. What are you doing tomorrow morning?

I will be at the American Legion Post 250 Fall Car and Bike Show and Swap Meet at 2608 Black Creek Dr in Middleburg. The show is Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Fall show is expecting Hot rods, street rods, rat rods, race cars, classics, exotics and motorcycles!

Have something to show? On-site registration starts at 9 a.m. Entry fees are $20 for cars, $15 for motorcycles and if you need a space to sell some stuff, that will cost you $25.

Breakfast and lunch will be available so bring some cash if you are hungry.

Entry is free for those who want to check out the cars. Proceeds from the event will benefit Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the Wounded Warrior Project.

For more information or to sell and show contact Joe Borsodi at E-joeborsodi@yahoo.com.