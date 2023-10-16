It’s Fall and it’s Fabulous

It’s pumpkin pickin’ weather! Chilly morning temperatures followed by mild afternoons under sunny skies. It’s chilly enough that some tire pressure monitoring (TPM) lights be lit on your vehicle’s dashboard. Tire pressure can decrease about 1 PSI (pounds per square inch) for every 10 degrees the temperature drops. Mainly dry through Thursday with rain chances increasing Friday.

Now: Partly cloudy to partly sunny at times. Cool and comfortable with a nice breeze.

Tonight: Clear skies with chilly evening temperatures, light wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Clear skies with patchy fog early and morning lows in the 40s to low 50s for SE GA & NE Fl. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NW/NE 5-15 mph.

Hazards: Tidal flooding through tonight

Looking ahead: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with less than seasonal highs. Dry through Thursday, rain chances increase Friday.

Sunrise: 7:33 am

Sunset: 6:55 pm