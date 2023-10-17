69º
Join Insider

Weather

Another beautiful Fall day, Changes coming Friday

Warming through the end of the week

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, It's Fall Ya'll
. (.)

It’s too nice OUTSIDE to be INSIDE.  Sunny skies with a nice breeze will give way to clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight.  Temperatures will climb a couple of degrees, closer to our seasonal averages, Thursday and Friday.  Showers with isolated storms develop Friday afternoon, evening.

Now:  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies...awesome.

Tonight:  Clearing skies with chilly temperatures.

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny and mild.  Clear skies with patchy fog early and morning lows in the 40s to low 50s.  Afternoon highs in the 70s.  Wind N/NE 5-15 mph.

Hazards:  Tidal flooding through tonight.

Looking ahead:  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with seasonal highs.  Dry through Thursday, rain chances increase Friday afternoon.

Sunrise:  7:31 am

Sunset:  6:54 pm

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

email

facebook

twitter