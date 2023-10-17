Another beautiful Fall day, Changes coming Friday

It’s too nice OUTSIDE to be INSIDE. Sunny skies with a nice breeze will give way to clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight. Temperatures will climb a couple of degrees, closer to our seasonal averages, Thursday and Friday. Showers with isolated storms develop Friday afternoon, evening.

Now: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies...awesome.

Tonight: Clearing skies with chilly temperatures.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Clear skies with patchy fog early and morning lows in the 40s to low 50s. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Wind N/NE 5-15 mph.

Hazards: Tidal flooding through tonight.

Looking ahead: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with seasonal highs. Dry through Thursday, rain chances increase Friday afternoon.

Sunrise: 7:31 am

Sunset: 6:54 pm