Whiskers for a Reason: Here’s why I am participating in No Shave November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the month of November, I am going to join some of my bearded buddies as I grow some whiskers for a reason.

This year I am participating in No-Shave November. This is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.

The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.

Would you like to get involved for a friend or family member? We will be collecting your whiskers and wild hairs via SnapJax and I will feature some of these during my evening weather. I will also take a selfie each day to track my progress.

You can participate and help raise awareness by growing a beard, cultivating a mustache, letting those legs go natural and skipping that waxing appointment. Put down your razor and set up your own personal No-Shave November fundraising page.

If you’re not ready to get hairy, sit back and support someone who is, or support my page at https://no-shave.org/member/richard-nunn.

The rules of No-Shave November are simple: put down your razor for 30 days and donate your monthly hair maintenance expenses to the cause.

Strict dress code at work? Don’t worry about it! We encourage participation of any kind; grooming and trimming are perfectly acceptable.

If you’re participating, we want to see your photos! Upload a photo of your beard or shaggy hair on SnapJAX under the “No-Shave November” channel!

Click here for more information.