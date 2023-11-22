Clouds will clear tonight, Cooler Thanksgiving, Rain returns for the deal hunters

The rain moves out, chilly temperatures move in.

Cloudy with showers ending along our coastal counties and beaches. These will be offshore before sunset. Skies are clearing across SE GA with clearing skies over NE FL tonight. A chilly start to the day with patchy fog and mostly clear skies. High clouds will move in through the day with increasing rain chances Friday.

Now: Showers ending, cloudy skies.

Tonight: Continued clearing for SE GA, becoming partly cloudy for NE FL.

Thanksgiving: A chilly start with patchy fog and mostly clear skies. Morning lows in the 40s across SE GA, 40s to low 50s for NE FL. High clouds will stream in through the afternoon with highs in the 60s. Wind N 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies will form late with increasing rain chances after 10 p.m. for SE GA.

Hazards: Moderate Risk of Rip Currents

Looking ahead: Cloudy with showers Friday, becoming partly cloudy Saturday. Highs just shy of seasonal averages.

It’s day 22 of No-Shave November and Hurricane season is winding down!

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm