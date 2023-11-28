The season-first freeze hits tonight

Freezing temps are possible as early as 2 a.m. with frost by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

‘Tis the season to jacket up. Our first freeze hits a couple of weeks earlier than average for Jacksonville.

Freezing temperatures are expected by 2 am through 8 am between Downtown Jacksonville to Yulee and Brunswick and southward over inland Clay and Alachua counties. Temps will reach the lower 30s to the upper 20s across inland SE GA and the Suwannee Valley.

A Frost Advisory covers everywhere else including coastal Duval and west of I-95 in St. Johns County. Frost should form by 4 am around those areas and into Orange Park and Palatka. Here lows reach mid-30s with low 40s at the beach.

Overnight lows.

Wednesday will be super sunny and chilly with temps in the upper 50s during the afternoon. Then tomorrow night, it freezes again just like tonight.

Temps start warming up after Thursday morning with highs in the 70s into the weekend.

Showers return Friday overnight with rain through the weekend.