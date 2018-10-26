A parade of cold fronts marching into Jacksonville

Four fronts push our way over the next week all with various outcomes to the weather.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A series of cold fronts will march through the First Coast each resulting in different outcomes for your outdoor plans.

From stormy skies to dry chills, four cold fronts will change up our weather in the days ahead and even keep a potential tropical storm away from the east coast.

The first front is moving into Jacksonville Friday sparking thunderstorms in the afternoon. This will be the last front until November when a front brings rain to the greater Jacksonville area.

In between time, a second front reinforces the dry air Saturday evening sending lows into the low 50s Sunday morning.

Another dry cold front will push across the area Monday with only some passing clouds and a slightly cooler start Tuesday with lows into the 40s across southeast Georgia and the 50s closer to Jacksonville.

After our upcoming dry weekend, next weekend looks like it could be wetter if the timing of a fourth front pushes in next Saturday. We will have to wait to see how much rain it brings.

Meanwhile a low pressure system north of Puerto Rico has a 90% chance of becoming Tropical Storm Oscar. The good news each of these fronts will keep the potential storm from impacting the United States.

