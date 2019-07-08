Tropical storm could end Jacksonville's wet spell

Tropical Storm Barry may develop late in the week and track westward away from Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It may take an unusual tropical storm to finally bring an end to Jacksonville’s daily downpours.

It appears a tropical storm could form in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night or Thursday, and it sounds convoluted, but the event could finally bring a pause in the daily thunderstorm cycle.

Here's the likely scenario:

First - there is absolutely nothing in the Gulf to track now.

Second - if or when a disturbance forms it would be after Wednesday night.

Third - and most importantly, the wind and rain would likely head away from Jacksonville toward Louisiana or Florida’s Panhandle.

The abundant moisture fueling Northeast Florida's daily downpours would feed the developing Gulf system and eventually drag our wet weather away toward the end of the week, depending on the system's evolution in the days to follow.

Until clouds form, models will vary drastically in any precise path or outcome.

The National Hurricane Center gives the area in the northeastern Gulf a 60% chance of developing starting Wednesday or thereafter. Those are good odds for something that is actually nothing as of now.

How can something form when currently there are no tropical disturbances or easterly waves in the Gulf or Atlantic?

Because this week brings a classic June/July northern Gulf tropical development set-up.

Unorganized summer thunderstorms dive south from the United States into the Gulf of Mexico. They are pushed by the jet stream configured in the shape of the Greek letter Ω Omega.





We know tropical systems must spin in a circulation in order to concentrate the system's energy. Thunderstorm clusters get the spin called vorticity, as winds around the base of the Ω shaped jet stream.

Thunderstorms organize in fast-swirling tropical cyclone as clouds grow taller and pressure drops, especially over the warm 90° water offshore Dauphin Island, Alabama.





If this plays out as expected, Tropical Storm Barry could impact the northern Gulf states by the end of the week.

*The GFS is the lone model having a difficult time making a decision and it will be interesting to see how it handles storms after a recent redesign.



