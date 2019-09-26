Another record breaking high on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunshine, dry heat with light onshore (easterly winds) will dominate our weather through Friday. Afternoon highs will reach nearly 95° each day. Meaning there will be near record heat each afternoon.
|Day this week
|Date
|Old Record High
|Year
|Tuesday
|September 24th
|94°
|1925
|Wednesday
|September 25th
|94°
|1961
|Thursday
|September 26th
|96°
|1961
|Friday
|September 27th
|94°
|1970
So far, we have tied Tuesday's old record high of 94° and broke Wednesday's old record high with a new record high of 96°.
By the time we get to the weekend, winds will become more Easterly and stronger, bringing in cooler temperatures, clouds and maybe a Coastal shower or two.
Later next week, there will be two issues, a probable mini-mini-Nor'easter for Jacksonville. And, we will have to see what becomes of Karen, there is a small chance the system will make it all the way to the Florida coastline. A small chance. But there is a chance.
