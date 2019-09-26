Another record breaking high on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunshine, dry heat with light onshore (easterly winds) will dominate our weather through Friday. Afternoon highs will reach nearly 95° each day. Meaning there will be near record heat each afternoon.

Day this week Date Old Record High Year Tuesday September 24th 94° 1925 Wednesday September 25th 94° 1961 Thursday September 26th 96° 1961 Friday September 27th 94° 1970

So far, we have tied Tuesday's old record high of 94° and broke Wednesday's old record high with a new record high of 96°.

Three spiky hot days the past two weeks.

By the time we get to the weekend, winds will become more Easterly and stronger, bringing in cooler temperatures, clouds and maybe a Coastal shower or two.

Later next week, there will be two issues, a probable mini-mini-Nor'easter for Jacksonville. And, we will have to see what becomes of Karen, there is a small chance the system will make it all the way to the Florida coastline. A small chance. But there is a chance.

Mini-mini-Nor'easter next week.

