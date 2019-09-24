Autumn started on Monday but the heat beat is back!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Well at least morning temperatures are starting off cool. This morning's low in Brunswick, Georgia was a hard to believe 60°. Nice! Officially it was 64° at Jacksonville, International Airport.

This evening the heat will continue and then quickly fade as the sun goes down. This will allow for another amazing cool morning on Wednesday. The exception will be at area beaches, where overnight lows will only drop to around 70°. Still, not too bad.

Sunshine, dry heat with light onshore (easterly winds) will dominate our weather through Friday. Afternoon highs will reach nearly 95° each day. Meaning there will be near record heat each afternoon.

Day this week Date Old Record High Year Tuesday 25th 94° 1925 Wednesday 25th 94° 1961 Thursday 26th 96° 1961 Friday 27th 94° 1970

By the time we get to the weekend, winds will become more Easterly and stronger, bringing in cooler temperatures, clouds and maybe a Coastal shower or two.

Later next week, we will have to see what becomes of Karen, there is a small chance the system will make it all the way to the Florida coastline. A small chance. But there is a chance.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.