Beryl becomes 1st hurricane of 2018 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beryl strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season early Friday morning east of the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m. the storm was moving west at 14 mph with sustained winds up 75 mph.

Beryl will continue to track westward through an environment of warm water and low wind shear which is favorable for additional strengthening.

However, Beryl is embedded in dry air and Saharan dust which will inhibit the storm's potential and may limit how quickly additional development may occur.

On Saturday, Beryl will enter into an environment of much stronger vertical wind shear, which should weaken the storm system and allow it to degenerate into a tropical wave before reaching the Lesser Antilles.

Beryl can bring squally showers and thunderstorms to the Lesser Antilles on Sunday and Sunday night into Monday with the potential for 1-2 inches of rainfall with locally up to 3 inches possible.

Some minor wind damage may also occur with squally thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night.

Beryl is one of two systems the Weather Authority is monitoring in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The tropical wave closest to the United States is weaker, but strengthening and given a 70 to 80 percent chance of becoming a named storm. It is east of South Carolina and forecasters believe the system could strengthen before the weekend as it moves to the west-northwest and then to the north between Bermuda and the East Coast of the United States.

