Big-time heat returns followed by big time rain chances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What a weekend as we had record heat, record humidity, record heat index and that was followed by record rainfall with more than 3" at the airport. Classic August storms as they also had tons of lightning and scary looking skies. Monday reversed the weekend extremes. Monday's high was only 93°.

Yet, the heat returns to Jacksonville quickly, starting Tuesday afternoon. Afternoon highs will be again peaking near triple digits by Wednesday afternoon. And... The humidity will allow for ridiculous (and somewhat dangerous) heat indexes to max out as high as 110° Wednesday afternoon.

Heat builds on Tuesday

This will bring on a similar but not identical replay of the massive storms we saw Sunday evening.

Wednesday evening then again on Thursday and Friday, rain threats will be high and heavy rain potential will also be likely. Some locations will see 2-5" by Saturday.

The good news? Temperatures will be more reasonable, with afternoon temperatures maxing out around 90°. Clouds and frequent rounds of showers will keep those temperatures in check.

This weekend, skies will clear out allowing for hotter and later in the day and evening storms.

Next 10-days shows 2 rainy/stormy days

