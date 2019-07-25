Boomerang weather means drier Thursday then storms return Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The heaviest of today's rains (and they did come "early and often") were basically south of Jacksonville. Lake City to Lake Butler to Starke to St. Augustine (basically along 16 and 100) saw the greatest amounts with a number of areas seeing nearly 4" of rain in just a few hours.

The cold front that brought today's rains is still on the move southbound and this is some good news for Thursday. Jacksonville will dry out and see sunshine along with not-so-hot afternoon highs. Thursday will see afternoon temperatures just shy of 90°. Plus, with the front well south of Jacksonville, the greatest threat of rain on Thursday will be from Gainesville to Palatka to St. Augustine. These areas will see some afternoon downpours.

Thursday's rains will be mainly from Gainesville to Palatka to St. Augustine.

Trouble is... this front will stall on it's track southward later Thursday and then boomerang back north on Friday and Saturday which means, the rains return quickly. Some models now indicate we will see rains around throughout the weekend.

Yep, we could see another 2-4" of rain across the area (biggest amounts south of Jacksonville, conversely least amounts in Georgia) with biggest chances Friday-Saturday.

Big rains shift south for one day, Thursday, but boomerang back north on Friday.

Next week the atmosphere settles down and heats up as afternoon highs again reach out to the mid 90s and feel-like temperatures peak above 100°.

10-Day Forecast

