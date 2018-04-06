Chilly night tonight, warmer on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the upper 60s and low 70s under sunny skies today with considerable northeasterly winds between 15-20mph.

Tonight onshore winds will decrease allowing overnight temperatures to reach into upper 40s for our inland locations, the low 50s for our I-95 counties, and the upper 50s along the coast.

Friday is a day of transition, after a chilly start we will warm into the mild upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Expect lighter winds out of the Southeast between 5-10 mph.

Our next best chance for rain arrives Saturday afternoon/evening in association with a cold front. Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms with this round of wet weather. The chances for rain on Saturday jump up to 60% after 2:00 p.m.

The focal point of the heaviest activity is expect north of I-10 and across Southeast Georgia. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center places our area under a slight risk for severe storms. As a result of the warm and moist conditions ahead of the front, stronger cells will be capable of gusty winds 40-60 mph and hail. Rainfall will push south of Northeast Florida by midnight Saturday night leaving drier and cooler air in its place for the remainder of the weekend.

Sunday looks cooler and cloudy. Expect temperatures to only warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon hours

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 7:48 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.