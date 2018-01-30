Chilly start including some frost this morning in Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Weekend rains have come and gone and in their wake colder temperatures are settling into the area. The chill down won't be all that extreme but we are likely to see freezing temperatures later tonight (Tuesday) into sunrise Wednesday morning.

Layer-up as you head out this morning! Tuesday will start out chilly, with clear skies. Despite all of the sunshine we will only warm up to around 56°. Expect chilly winds out of the north-northeast between 10-15 mph.

Freeze developing tonight into Wednesday morning. Mainly in the areas west of I-95 or the St. Johns River. Morning sunrise temperatures will range from 29-32°. Coastal counties will see sunrise temperatures just above freezing. This maybe just cold enough for frost. Beach temperatures will be from the mid to upper 30s under clear skies.

Wednesday will be chilly, only warming up into the mid to upper 50s for an afternoon high. There are no chances for rain as skies will be sunny and clear.

Hourly forecast:

6 a.m. 40°

8 a.m. 42°

10 a.m. 46°

Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.

Sunset: 6:01 p.m.​

