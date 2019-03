JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's almost time to spring forward!

When: Sunday, March 10, at 2:00 a.m.

This means we will lose an hour of sleep, but gain an hour of sunlight/daylight at the end of the day.

Remember to turn your clocks forward one hour to 3:00 a.m. when the clock hits 2:00 a.m. on March 10.

Daylight Saving Time 2018 ends on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

