Dorian leaves behind heat trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Fortunately Dorian spared the First Coast from any power outages because dealing with these temperatures without air conditioning could be deadly.

In the wake of hurricane Durian dry air has led to abundant sunshine, west winds and little humidity.

This combinations resulted in been back-to-back hot days with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

The Westside reached 100° Saturday and Jacksonville broke a record high at 97°. This breaks the old record of 96 set in 1951.

Gainesville reached 95° and St. Simons Island 93° both also tied records

Massive heat hits back Sunday with another attempt at breaking a record high.

Look for a slight cool down this evening into the upper 60s inland to the mid 70s at the beaches under clear skies.

After a nice morning start Sunday without the sticky September feel, temps boost into the 90s as early as 11:30. As you break a sweat tailgating the temperatures will rocket to 97° in the stadium for the Jags game. No rain just blazing sun pushing the heat index to 103-107°.

Temps will top out around 90 at the beaches before the sea breeze pushes inland after 12 pm only to reach the river by 5:30 pm (Good boating).

