Dramatic shift in the hurricane forecast models

All the most known and watched hurricane models, as in, every single one of them, has shifted to show a track well away from Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite the 11 pm Friday updates on Dorian from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), there were strong indications that Dorian would pass well east of Florida. Basically, forecast models had been shifting further and further eastward throughout the day on Friday.

The trend, is our friend.

The shift to the east in Dorian forecast track forecasts, meant the trend was our friend. Tracks shifting east meant Dorian would remain off shore.

Amazingly, the models, in just 24 hours, had gone from Dorian goes west across the State of Florida into the Gulf of Mexico, to Dorian goes to the west coast then turns north, then the next model run suggested, a track up the backbone of the State to Orlando, and that was followed by a run up the East coast of the State.

Back to back to back to back an eastward shift in hurricane forecast models.

So when, the National Hurricane Center forecast tracks comes out at 5 a.m., it really should be no surprise that their forecast will show a hard shift to the east with the probability that Dorian remains at sea, off the East coast of Florida and never making landfall

This is where we stand this morning.

Despite all the shifting, there will always be the chance the models again shift, this time west. Plus, Dorian will become a monster size hurricane, not just intense but rather large as well.

Therefore, don't become complacent, remain ready to act, just in case he does spin back westward.

There are indications he could still directly impact Georgia or the Carolinas.

All of us in North Florida and Southeast Georgia need to remain super vigilant to this possibility.

Remember Dorian is a major hurricane and his impacts will be felt far from his center or "eye". Beach erosion and large surf, large rip currents will be expected based upon the latest forecast models and these serious Coastal conditions can kill.

Don't let your guard down!

Yet, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

Latest GFS 00Z Saturday model shows dramatic shift to be well off the Florida Coastline.





