Dry spell returns as weekend storms lay low

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - It may not be the sunniest day but at least its not as hot compared to the days ahead.

Storms decrease this weekend as roasting temperatures return in the days to come​.

Today's mostly cloudy skies will be mainly rain free except for a few light showers or sprinkles working through southern Georgia through the early afternoon.

Drier high pressure is building in from the south suppressing rain chances today to just 20%.

This means most areas across northeast Florida will be dry except for a slight chance of a

storm this afternoon as the southeasterly sea breeze fills in around 10-15 mph this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies today will hold temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s today.

Look for just a 20% chance of rain today and Sunday.

The heat cranks up tomorrow and into the start of the work week reaching the mid 90s.

Our dry spell begins to fade Wednesday with a spike in storm activity returning Thursday and Friday.

Tropical storm Barry has no impact on our local weather as it crosses the coast and through Louisiana today. ​

