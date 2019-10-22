Drying out, cooling down this evening, perfect fall-like weather Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We are done with the rain, with the last of the showers pushing east through Clay, St Johns, Putnam, and Flagler counties. We saw between .25-.50" of rain in most areas and a few strong straight line wind gusts.

The cold front behind the rain is moving through our area this evening, with cooler, drier air spreading across Southeastern Georgia and Northeastern Florida. Expect chilly temperatures Wednesday morning ranging from the mid to upper 50s. Inland areas may briefly brush the lower 50s. Coastal areas will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday will be perfect, with sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Winds will be out of the north between 10-15 mph and afternoon temperatures will climb into the mild mid 70s.

Wednesday night turns cool quickly, with temperatures dipping down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday looks nice also, waking up in the upper 50s and warming into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Expect an isolated shower or two, with 20% chances to see the rain.

Friday kicks off a wetter weather pattern, with decent chances for showers Friday through Monday.

