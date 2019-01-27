Boaters concerned water bottles from submerged trailer are polluting river

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Part of a semi truck is still in the water near the Dames Point Bridge after going over the edge during a crash last month, and now its load of water bottles has been seeping into the river.

Boaters are concerned the bottled water will pollute the St. Johns River and harm marine life.

A Jacksonville boat captain said he spent Sunday morning picking up hundreds of water bottles from the river around the trailer.

Lee Bowman posted some pictures of the mess on Facebook, including some close-up shots of the load inside the trailer. (See below.)

Bowman said he and a few friends went to secure the back door of the trailer to avoid more plastic bottles getting into the river.

"I’ve got kids that I want to raise up fishing in the area, and I don’t want this plastic and trash in the river any more than anybody else does," Bowman said.

He said the door is strapped shut for now, but he wants to see a permanent solution to ensure the river stays clear of plastic and other debris.

