Deep sea exploration mission launched from JAXPORT Terminal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Researchers from the ocean exploration group DEEP SEARCH, (Deep Sea Exploration to Advance Research on Coral/Canyon/Cold seep Habitats) recently used JAXPORT as a home base.

They spent a week at sea studying underwater ecosystems from the Florida/Georgia border to North Carolina aboard the TDI-Brooks International Inc. research vessel Brooks McCall. The information gathered will be used to help protect underwater ecosystems.



In addition to collecting water and sediment samples, the group also launched two "lander" platforms.

The platforms will sit on the ocean floor and record long-term data about conditions over the next year, using a variety of sophisticated instruments.

DEEP SEARCH is a partnership between universities across the United States and the Netherlands, and various federal agencies dedicated to marine research.

The scientists departed and returned to Jacksonville through JAXPORT's Talleyrand Marine Terminal.

