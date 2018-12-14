Newly approved guidelines will help 9 threatened species in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines that will benefit nine of the more than 50 species in the agency’s Imperiled Species Management Plan.

The Florida bog frog, crystal darter, Sherman’s short-tailed shrew, Georgia blind salamander, Southern tessellated darter and four species of wading birds including the little blue heron, tricolored heron, reddish egret and roseate spoonbill will benefit from the new species guidelines.

Species guidelines are designed to be a tool for landowners, consultants, agency partners and other interested parties on how to conserve these species. The guidelines offer options for avoidance, minimization and mitigation of take for the nine state-designated Threatened species. They provide species-specific information on key issues relevant to real-world conservation, including:

Essential behavioral patterns.

Survey methods.

Recommended conservation practices

Exemptions of authorizations for take.

Coordination with other regulatory programs.

Permitting options.

Click here for an overview of how Florida conserves imperiled species.

