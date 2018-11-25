Swimmers, surfers urged to be careful around beach renourishment projects

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Residents and tourists at Fernandina Beach are seeing construction equipment on the sand because a renourishment project got underway Sunday.

Swimmers and surfers in the dredging areas are being warned to be careful because they could get hurt if in they're in the water.

Dredging of U.S. Naval Station Kings Bay and sand placement at Fernandina Beach and Fort Clinch will last through the winter months and be done in March, just in time for spring.

Sand placement on Fernandina Beach is happening between New York Avenue and Sadler Road.

The beach will remain open outside of the work areas, but about 1,000 feet of the beach will be closed.

Anyone living in the area will hear noise during the next few months; for example, heavy equipment and back up alarms on the trucks.

The Amelia Island Tourist Development Council and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection paid $1.6 million for the sand placement.

Those who were at Jacksonville Beach this weekend also saw some big equipment on the sand there.

That's because Jacksonville Beach has its own renourishment project in the works.

That work is happening from the Beach Boulevard access to the Pier. The 16th South access will be closed until the project ends in January. Other beach access points will be temporarily closed as the work goes on there.

Duval County beaches normally get renourished every six years, but it was needed sooner after hurricanes Matthew and Irma damaged the shoreline.

