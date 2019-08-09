Feels like temperatures between 104-112°

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect potentially dangerous heat Friday afternoon. Actual temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures, or when you consider the temperatures and the humidity, will top out between 104-112°.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Duval, Clay, St Johns, Nassau, Camden, Glynn, and Brantley counties from noon until 6p.m.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of hot temperatures and high humidities creates heat indices of 108 degrees or higher. The heat index is a measure of how hot it feels when the effect of humidity combine with the temperature.



High heat index values can create dangerously hot conditions where individuals may become critically exhausted if outdoors.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioning if possible, remain out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors who may be sensitive to heat related illnesses.

