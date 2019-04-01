Fireball meteor spotted by several Jacksonville locals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Over the last few months spectactular meteors have been entering the atmosphere and vaporizing in a trail of fire in the sky.

The most recent impact over Jacksonville was a bright fireball meteor seen by hundreds of people around 11:52 PM ET Saturday March 2019.

Debra who lives in Macclenny said she saw the meteor moving very fast. "It was very bright and big. It was the color blue. It lasted longer than a shooting star. It appeared to be very low and not too high above the treeline when it disappeared. The direction headed was West."

Catherin from Callahan "Thought it was beautiful because I have never seen one with color, they all have been white or yellowish with white tails I happen to be looking out window to the west at just that moment and caught it."

Even the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, saw the meteor flash captured by the new GOES 16 weather satellite that takes hundreds of images each second to map lightning storms.

Scientists say the meteor probably hit between Tallahassee and Gainesville near Perry, Fl based on information from the satellite lightning mapper.

