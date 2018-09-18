Florence heads out to sea any could regenerate

Vorticity shown in red represents the spin in the atmosphere capable of developing tropical storms in humid air over warm water.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Hopefully this will be the last we ever hear of Florence but it might not be the last we see of the tropical cyclone.

The remnants of Florence are set to push off the coast of New England Tuesday and out to sea.

The wake of the storm leaves at least 32 dead and half million homes without power as the Cape Fear Rivers crests at 62 feet.

The catastrophic event will remove Florence from the list of storm names recycled every six years.

But Florence may not be over just yet. Models indicate there’s a small chance part of the system will loop near Bermuda later this week and intensify back into a storm while the other half deepens into a powerful North Atlantic non-tropical gale.

If the southern piece were to develop, Florence would get a name change to Kirk.

So why the gender swap with Florence when not every storm gets a name change?

You may remember as Florence roared to North Carolina, Tropical storm Isaac kept its name through an identity crisis.

It weakening from a hurricane, down to a depression, before regaining strength back to a tropical storm in the Caribbean and then dissipating quickly thereafter.

No new name was given because through all the transitions Isaac maintained a clearly defined rotation traceable to the original storm.

Florence will likely be part of a resurrected system and even though it partially contains tropical moisture from Florence, it would be given another name due to a redeveloping circulation.

And since female and male names alternate the next name in line is Kirk.



