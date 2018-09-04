Florence intensifies into a hurricane in the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florence intensifies into a Category 1 Hurricane over the open Atlantic late Tuesday morning. This makes Florence the third hurricane of the 2018 hurricane season

Long after Gordon makes landfall Florence will live on...in fact it will likely stay in the Atlantic over the next 10 days well east of Jacksonville.

Hurricane Florence was located nearly 2000 miles west northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands on Tuesday and has no sight on any land.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength expected.

This fish storm is moving toward the west-northwest at 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest around Friday.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

Currently, this storm is not expected to impact the Florida peninsula or the United States.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.