Forecast for Redfish Roundup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The weather forecast for the 2018 Safe Harbor Boys Home Redfish Roundup on Saturday April 7th looks decent so far. Forecast models this far out come with a level of uncertainty that will be eliminated by the afternoon model runs on Wednesday afternoon. I will update the forecast Wednesday evening, Thursday, and Friday to reflect any changes I see.

Captain's Meeting

The Captain's meeting and onsite registration begins at 5:00p.m. on Thursday at Palms Fish Camp. The weather looks cool and clear for this day. The winds will be coming down out of the East after a breezy day. Bring a jacket- it will be cool as we sink down through the 60s and into the 50s under clear skies.

Tournament Day

Fishing begins on Saturday at 7:00a.m. in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the Southwest between 7-12 mph. Expect 30% sky cover and a 6% chance for a shower at this hour.

By 10:00a.m. temperatures will have climbed into the low 70s despite the sky cover building to 57% at this point. Winds will be out of the Southwest between 7-12 mph. Chances for showers are building up to 30% for the daytime.

At 1:00p.m. temperatures will be flirting with the 80° mark with near 60% sky cover. Southwest winds will be on the upper end of the 7-12 mph range for a few hours. Chances for rain are still at a 30% chance for a passing, isolated shower.

At 3:30p.m. the check in line closes and temperatures will be in the low 80s under 61% sky cover.

The awards kick off at 5:00p.m. and temperatures will be cooling down through the 70s at that point. If the temperature difference between the ocean and the land during the afternoon grows enough to drive a sea breeze inland, it will save the (coastal) Sisters Creek location from the chance of a stray shower. if the daytime heating does not overcome that spread, you may be subject to a 40% chance for an early evening stray shower or two, especially after 7:00p.m.

For more information about the tournament, click here to visit the website...

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.