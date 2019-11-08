Friday turns wild, breezy and chillier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cold front is approaching! We will quickly go from mild to (for some) wild.

The cold front is not particularly wet and temperatures won't be super cold on the backside of the front, but we can say good-bye to the 80s for a while. Thursday's high was 84°, going to be a while before we get there again.

Here's what you need to be alert for... Grab your umbrella as you head out the door, even if it is not raining as you leave, also grab a jacket or sweater as even if you wake-up to mild temperatures, they will be heading down, especially during the evening hours Friday.

Rains reach Jacksonville before 6 a.m. quickly followed by breezy winds before 9 a.m. and cooler temperatures by 4 p.m.

For most of us that will mean wet roadways on the way to work and school. Most areas will pick up between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch of rain. After the initial round of morning showers we will see lingering, much lighter showers, like mist and sprinkles. These rains will be mostly for our Southern counties in Northeastern Florida.

Upside-down day Friday

Temperatures will be odd on Friday as a result, we not warm up during the day like normal, because of the rain, the clouds, and the cooler air moving in, we will see stagnant temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s all day.

Chilly breezes will be gusty up to 25 mph throughout the ENTIRE day on Friday.

Going down, not up... Have a jacket ready to keep you warm this afternoon and evening!

We will wake up to chilly temperatures in the upper 40s on Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies. Despite sunshine on Saturday, the afternoon highs will be topping out in the mid 60s. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Sunday will be the more beautiful day of the weekend, waking up in the upper 40s and warming up into the mild mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

For Veteran's Day on Monday, the weather looks even more beautiful. The day begins with mid 50s for morning temperatures. We will break into the low 70s just in time for the Veteran's Day Parade. Expect a gorgeous afternoon under partly cloudy skies, topping out in the mid 70s.

The mild mid 70s carry into Tuesday, but our forecast turns chilly again on Wednesday, only topping out in the upper 50s.

More like November, starting today!

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.