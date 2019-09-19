Game day weather still sees a few sprinkles maybe a shower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Humberto is slowly loosening his impact along our coast. On Wednesday we saw strong storms roll down the coast, mainly associated with a surge of cool, breezy conditions. These conditions will persist for days. Yea!

Trouble is we will still see a few passing brief, yet intense downpours.

Thursday starts out comfortable, around 70° with northeast winds 10-15 mph. Expect partly cloudy skies, with the primary concentration of clouds in our coastal counties. Gusty onshore winds will define the forecast, bringing clouds onshore and an isolated coastal shower, keeping us cooler, and prompting minor flooding during times of high tide. High tides along the coast will be around 12 noon with Intracoastal highs tides between 1-2 pm.

Afternoon winds will be northeasterly between 17-22 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Inland areas will not see winds this strong. We will see a 30% chance for a coastal shower to wander onshore and move inland, but they will fade around the time they reach Highway 301. The peak chance to see the coastal showers will be from 2-7 p.m. Temperatures will be held in the mid to low 80s for daytime highs thanks to the cooler air behind the cold front and the onshore winds. A high risk for rip currents and minor coastal flooding during time of high tide continues thanks to the onshore winds.

Heavy Surf Advisory through Saturday morning

Friday starts out with our first hint of fall, waking up in the mid to upper 60s. Under partly cloudy skies we will warm up into the mid 80s for an afternoon high, making for a nice break in the heat. We have a 20% chance for an isolated coastal shower to wander onshore. Expect easterly winds between 12-17 mph.

The weekend looks lovely! Expect sunny skies and nice mornings in the upper 60s. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 80s. It will be breezy and dry.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.