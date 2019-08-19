Gulf Stream makes missing boater search difficult

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The missing boaters could be anywhere Sunday night between Daytona Beach or Georgia.

Knowing exactly where to search is difficult because the swift current of water called the Gulf Stream moves at various speeds.

The search could be narrowed down but without an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons or EPIRB, rescue teams will have to search a large area from Florida's east coast to South Carolina.

If the 24 foot center console ran into trouble close to the coast the slower currents would likely put the distressed vessel offshore Volusia county.

Over the past 48 hours west winds may of drifted the boat farther into the Gulf Stream where 4 mph currents would drift the men northward more than 70 miles offshore Georgia.

A line of severe weather pushed offshore Port Canaveral Saturday evening with 37 mph winds measured at a buoy at 6:30 in the evening about 24 hours after the men went missing.

Light seas around a foot and gentle winds will favor search efforts through Monday.

