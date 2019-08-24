Heat, Humidity and the Tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This weekend's weather story starts and basically ends with the heat and the tropics. Today's feel-like temperatures will once again be between 100-103° during the afternoon and evening hours. The hottest temperatures will be inland. Coastal areas will have a nice sea breeze that will slowly move inland through the evening hours.

The tropics are somewhat weak and complex with expectations of two new named storms before mid-week. For more on this check out here...

98L is almost a tropical depression, yet so close may take another day (Sunday) to become organized enough to be named. 98L is impacting our area coastline with some increased coastal winds and rip current possibilities from Sunday through Wednesday.

Rain chances? Are small and confined to area beaches as a few spin-off showers splash the coast through Sunday evening.

Putting it all together, today (Saturday) will be hot and humid with light Northeasterly winds up to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will be 91-93° downtown westward, around 90° on the Southside and much of St. Johns County and in the 80s at area beaches. Sunshine is still strong and being outside whether at the beach or the Publix Bold City Showcase, you will still need sunscreen. The later it in the day conditions will improve as the coastal sea breezes move inland and help to cool things off.

For the Publix Bold City Showcase at Bolles, the hope is, there will be a small northeast breeze and a possible brief shower. Heading into the weekend, heat and humidity will make afternoon feel-like highs will be range between 100-104°. Actual afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s from Friday through Sunday. Rain chances will be light on Saturday, which is good news for the Publix Bold City Showcase (High School football being showcased at Bolles High School and shown Live on Channel 4.)

Sunday will be slightly cooler as winds shift to a more northerly direction. This is in response to 98L moving more East of Jacksonville Beach and intensifying. This will bring in another hot afternoon but with a far bigger threat of afternoon and evening storms along and just west of I-95 and the St. Johns River. Basically, the more inland areas will have a bigger chance of evening storms. Highs Sunday will be around 90°, except at the beach where highs will be in the 80s.

Monday through Thursday, the rains return.

As 98L (Dorian?) moves away a weak and dying cold front will drape itself across the Southeastern united States and allow for some widespread showers and thunderstorms each and every day. The heaviest rainfall will be concentrated in Georgia. Rainfall amounts may exceed 4" over those days there. Locally in Jacksonville, we will see less concentrated storms but some will also have very heavy rainfall.

