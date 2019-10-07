Heavy rains hit Jacksonville

Green references about 1", Yellow 2", Orange 3" and 4" or more in Dark Orange.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An unusual convergence of winds above Jacksonville, caused the rains to go wild. Up to 5" of rain fell throughout the day on Monday. Most impacted were those along St. Johns River along Hecksher Drive to Mayport and south to Ponte Vedra Beach.

Other areas saw heavy rains in parts of St. Johns, Clay and Nassau counties. These locations saw up to 2" of rainfall.

These rains will remain across the entire area until about 10 pm.

By the time we get up Tuesday morning, we will see more showers, but not nearly to the extent we saw Monday. Keep the umbrella with you as just scattered showers will quickly pass through the area, mainly for the Coastal counties.

Tonight's temperatures will remain stable, in the low 70s, all the way through sunrise Tuesday. Winds will be light and out of the east, bringing in the showers. Tuesday's temperatures bounce back into the 80s.

The rest of the work week will have some scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday followed by some drying out for the up coming weekend. Including Sunday's Jaguars game.

