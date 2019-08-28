Hot afternoon, in the low 90s with storms firing up 4-7p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday started out in the mid to low 70s. Partly cloudy skies warm us up into the low 90s for the afternoon hours. Expect 50% chances to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Today's storms will fire up around 4p.m. in our I-95 counties, especially in Nassau, Duval, and St Johns counties. The storms will drift slowly southward into Clay, St Johns, Flagler, and Putnam counties. The best time to see the rain will be between 4-8p.m.

Thursday's forecast will be breezy and drying out a bit. Expect to wake up in the mid 70s.Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. We only have isolated chances for afternoon storms firing up, most of us will be dry.

The Jaguars game forecast looks hot, but dry. Winds will be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be sinking down through the 80s during the game.

Friday kicks off a wetter weather pattern that sticks with us through the holiday weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. Expect breezy norhteasterly winds between 10-15 mph. Minor river flooding will be an increasing concern during high tide with the consistent northeasterly winds. Expect 60% chances for showers thunderstorms after 2p.m.

Even without considering Dorian's potential impact, the weekend forecast looks wet, with 80% chances for you to see showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday. The weekend will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Minor coastal and river flooding is expected during times of high tide.

It is too soon to tell what impacts we may see from Dorian. The east coast of Florida and Southeast Georgia are currently in the forecast cone, but we expect the track to tighten over the next 48-72 hours - giving us a better idea of eventual landfall and local impacts. The latest forecast cone shows the storm intensifying into a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph sustained winds by landfall.

