4 days in The Bahamas: Vic Micolucci visits devastated islands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After 11 days, the death toll since Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm remains at 50, but more than 1,000 people are missing.

News4Jax reporter Vic Micolucci spent four days on the ground in the hardest hit areas including Marsh Harbor, Fox Town, Treasure Cay and Freeport, witnessing hundreds of Bahamians in dire need.

All the while, he met hundreds of volunteers from all over the world who came to lend a hand.

A countless number of people have died in the Abacos and thousands have lost their homes and all their belongings. The flooding and winds – relentless and unforgiving for days.

In the video above, Vic shows the devastation he witnessed firsthand during his trip.

During his journey, Vic bumped into search teams from Florida, including a group from Gainesville Fire Rescue. Video below shows how they saved a dog from the rubble, where he was trapped for days.

Gainesville Fire Rescue personnel said they found 10 bodies in four days, and they believe there are many more beneath the debris.

"Occasionally, we'd encounter people who told us their son or loved one was in there," said Asst. Chief Joseph Hillhouse with Gainesville Fire Rescue. "That was very heartfelt and that's why we assisted. We wanted to bring closure to the families."

Most residents have been evacuated from the Abacos to Nassau, but there are pockets of survivors still on the islands.

A helicopter team from Florida, Justin and Angela Johnson, and the group Medic Corps delivered supplies for 40 people on Treasure Cay on Thursday – enough to keep them going for a few days.

Many groups still need donations to keep going. They especially need money for fueling the trucks, planes and helicopters.

Here is a list of the nonprofits Vic witnessed on the ground in the Abacos:

